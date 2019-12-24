RBI sets Rs 50 lakh cap as exposure limit on NBFC-P2P lending platforms

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has set a Rs 50 lakh cap on the aggregate exposure of a lender to all borrowers across all Non-Banking Financial Company – Peer to Peer (NBFC-P2P) lending platforms at any point of time.

Further, the banking regulator has specified that the investments of the lenders on P2P platforms have to be consistent with their net-worth.

An NBFC-P2P is an intermediary providing the services of loan facilitation via online medium or otherwise, to the participants, who enter into an arrangement with the intermediary to lend on it or to avail of loan facilitation services provided by it.

At the end of October 2019, the number of NBFC-P2P lending platforms registered with the RBI stood at 20.

As part of its prudential norms for NBFC-P2P lending platforms, the RBI said the lender investing more than ₹ 10 lakh across P2P platforms should produce a certificate to P2P platforms from a practising Chartered Accountant certifying minimum net-worth of ₹ 50 lakh.

All the lenders have to submit a declaration to P2P platforms that they have understood all the risks associated with lending transactions and that these platforms do not assure the return of principal/payment of interest.

The RBI said that the escrow accounts to be operated by a bank promoted trustee for transfer of funds need not be mandatorily maintained with the bank which has promoted the trustee.