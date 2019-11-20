RBI superseded DHFL Board; to initiate NCLT proceedings soon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has superseded the the Board of Directors of the troubled Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) owing to governance concerns and defaults by it in meeting various payment obligations, setting the stage for initiating a resolution for the company, under the new rules that brought non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) framework.

The RBI, in a statement, said that it will shortly initiate the process of resolution of the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Insolvency and Liquidation Proceedings of Financial Service Providers and Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2019, and and would also apply to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for appointing the Administrator as the Insolvency Resolution Professional.

Following the move, R Subramaniakumar, former MD and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank, has been appointed as the Administrator under Section 45-IE (2) of the Reserve Bank of India Act.

This is the first case of a resolution being initiated for a NBFC after the Ministry of Company Affairs recently took a decision that the Code will also cover NBFCs with assets of more than Rs 500 crore.

Banks have been weighing a DHFL proposal for resolution of its debt, estimated at around Rs 1 lakh crore, for the last few months. However, not much headway could be made as mutual funds, insurance companies and pensions funds did not want to be part of the inter-creditor agreement (ICA) and would have had to take hair cuts.