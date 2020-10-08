RBI to extend market trading hours

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to extend the trading hours by one to two hours on October 9for various markets regulated by it in the backdrop of the scheduled release of the ‘Monetary Policy Statement, 2020-21 Resolution of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)’.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will give his bi-monthly monetary policy address at 10 am.

The revised amended timing for call/notice/term money; market repo in government securities; and tri-party repo in government securities will be 10 am to 3 pm on October 9 against the existing amended timing of 10 am to 2 pm.

In the case of markets relating to commercial paper and certificates of deposit; repo in corporate bonds; government Securities (Central Government Securities, State Development Loans and Treasury Bills); Foreign Currency (FCY)/Indian Rupee (INR) Trades, including Forex Derivatives; and Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives, the revised amended timing for October 9 will be 10 am to 4 pm against the existing amended timing of 10 am to 2 pm.

The government will be raising ₹28,000 crore via sale (re-issue) of four dated securities on October 9.