Reliance Capital resolution: Final list of prospective resolution applicants released

Nageswara Rao, the Administrator of Reliance Capital, released the provisional list of prospective resolution applicants early this month

Adani Finserv, Brookfield Capital, Yes Bank, lndusind International Holdings, Piramal Consortium are amongst the 54 bidders who have made it to the final eligible list of prospective resolution applicants for Reliance Capital. The list was released by the RBI appointed Administrator of Reliance Capital.

“…the Administrator is required to issue a final list of eligible PRAs within 10 (ten) days from the date of receipt of objections, to the Committee of Creditors,” Reliance Capital said in a stock exchange filing.

Nageswara Rao, the Administrator of Reliance Capital, had on April 4 released the provisional list of prospective resolution applicants and had sought objections, if any, by April 9.

Others in the final PRA list include Authum Investment Infrastructure, Bandhan Financial Holdings, TPG Asia and Truenorth Fund.

The bids are for the options including Reliance Capital as a whole as well as various business clusters.