Reliance General Insurance participates in PMFBY’s policy distribution drive

It has set up special camps at gram panchayat and village levels to educate farmers on the benefits of the scheme

Reliance General Insurance has announced its participation in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana’s (PMFBY’s) nationwide doorstep crop insurance policy distribution mega drive.

“The company fully supports the initiative and is committed towards playing its part in building a better financial ecosystem for the farmers,” the insurance company said in a statement on Saturday.

The insurer has set up special camps at gram panchayat and village levels to educate farmers, who are enrolled with Reliance General Insurance under the PMFBY, about their existing crop insurance policies, it further said.

Through this initiative, the farmer will receive first-hand information and details of their crop insurance such as sum insured amount, types of crops insured and the premium amount.

Rakesh Jain, CEO of Reliance General Insurance, said: “Meri Policy Mere Hath initiative takes the government’s effort one step ahead by empowering farmers through crop insurance awareness and by bringing insurance policy to the farmers’ doorsteps. It will also help increase direct communication between the farmers and insurance companies and increase their trust in insurance companies and PMFBY.”