Reliance Home Finance Q1 net loss widens to ₹287.50 crore

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Reliance Home Finance net loss widened to ₹287.53 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to a net loss of ₹161.34 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.
The company’s total revenue from operations fell by 46.9 per cent to ₹129.5 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal from ₹243.84 crore a year ago.
Impairment on financial instruments also rose to ₹233.86 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal as against ₹160.79 crore a year ago.
The company’s lenders had approved Authum Investment and Infrastructure Limited (Authum) as the final bidder on June 19, 2021 as part of its resolution process.
“The company has shared the final resolution plan along with the distribution mechanism with the debenture trustees to call for the debenture holder’s meeting and seek approval on the resolution plan along with the distribution mechanism,” Reliance Home Finance said in its results.
According to the auditor’s note, the company has defaulted in payment of borrowings obligations amounting to ₹8,217.47 crore as on June 30, 2021 and the asset cover has also fallen below 100 per cent of outstanding debentures amounting to ₹5,967 crore.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Many insurers offer to restore your original sum insured, but the process varies
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
The ingredient that has hung out with the mighty stegosaurus, peered at lunar craters, and played a starring ...
On this day in 2003, English author Daniel Defoe was placed in a pillory for libel after publishing a ...
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Ambrose Kooliyath’s permaculture farm on the banks of the Nila River thrives on local resources
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...