Repco Home Finance reported a nine per cent increase in its net profit at ₹108 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, when compared with ₹99 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The board has recommended a dividend of ₹3 per share of face value ₹10 each for 2023-24 in FY23, a dividend of ₹2.70 per share was declared.

Total income stood at ₹397 crore against ₹393 crore. Loan disbursements grew 18 per cent to ₹895 crore from ₹759 crore, while loan sanctions were at ₹978 crore against ₹777 crore, a growth of 26 per cent.

For the full year ended March 31, 2024, the company posted a net profit of ₹395 crore when compared with ₹296 crore in FY23.

Total income stood at ₹1,541 crore (₹1,299 crore in FY23), while net interest income. AUM grew to ₹13,513 crore from ₹12,449 crore in FY23.

The overall loan book stood at ₹13,513.4 crore as of March 2024. Loans to the self-employed segment accounted for 51.4 per cent of the outstanding loan book and loans for the salaried segment account for the balance of the book, according to a statement.