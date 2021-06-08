Money & Banking

Saraswat Bank to offer education loans for open and distance learning

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 08, 2021

The loan will also cover abroad courses

Saraswat Co-operative Bank said it is offering pre-approved education loans at 8.50 per cent, with 100 per cent finance of course fees and zero processing fee. Girl students will get education loan at a special interest rate of 8 per cent.

India's largest Urban Co-operative Bank, in a statement, said its education loan scheme also covers online courses (in India and abroad). The Bank will also offer 25 per cent discount on commission on purchases of foreign currency or forex remittance.

As a new feature in its education loan scheme, Saraswat Bank has made provisions to extend finance to open and distance (online) learning courses (in India and abroad) as well, thus accepting and supporting the new avenue for education, the statement added.

Published on June 08, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

education loans
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.