SBI cuts deposit interest rates, MCLR by 10-15 bps

Green race: Will the world of fashion make the cut?
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
State Bank of India (SBI) has cut interest rates on retail domestic term deposits (below ₹2 crore) of one year and above by 10 basis points (bps). It has also cut rates on domestic bulk term deposits (₹2 crore and above) of one year and above, and 180 days and above, by 15 bps, with effect from March 10.
India’s largest bank has also cut its marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) across tenors by 10-15 bps with effect from February 10. This is the tenth consecutive MCLR cut by the bank in the current fiscal. One bp equals one-hundredth of a percentage point.
Post-revision, the highest interest rate that SBI is now paying retail domestic term deposits is 5.9 per cent (6 per cent earlier) on the four maturity buckets between one year and up to 10 years.
Further, the highest interest rate that it is now paying domestic bulk term deposits is 4.6 per cent (4.75 per cent earlier) on the six maturity buckets between 180 days and up to 10 years.
SBI had only last month slashed term deposits rates by 10-50 bps in the retail domestic term deposits segment and 25-50 bps in the domestic bulk term deposits segment.
Post-revision, the benchmark one-year MCLR is at 7.75 per cent, against 7.85 per cent earlier. All rupee loans sanctioned and credit limits renewed with effect from April 1, 2016 are priced with reference to MCLR, which is the internal benchmark for such purposes.
The deposit rate cuts come in the backdrop of ample liquidity in the banking system and muted appetite for credit. Moreover, over the past month, the RBI has provided banks with long-term funds (of one year and three years tenor) aggregating about ₹1-lakh crore at a policy repo rate of 5.15 per cent. Banks find raising funds via this route cheaper.
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
It has turned 13 railway stations ‘energy neutral’
How two start-ups use the Internet of Things to provide smart solutions
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
As it reduces price for home-buyers, sellers hope to sell more, clear inventories
Focus on exports and likely recovery in domestic sales put it in a sweet spot
Evaluate the co-payment clause, often buried among the terms & conditions, with care
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...