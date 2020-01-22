SBI Life Q3 net profit up 47% at ₹390 crore

Video | Kia Carnival review
SBI Life Insurance on Wednesday reported a 47.4 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹389.44 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019.
The private insurer’s PAT stood at ₹264.28 crore during the October-December period last year.
Assets under management (AUM) increased to ₹1,64,190 crore as compared to ₹1,34,150 crore at the end December 31, 2018.
Established in 2001, SBI Life Insurance is a joint venture between the State Bank of India and BNP Paribas Cardif SA, and is one of the leading life insurance companies in India.
During the period ended December 31, 2019, the company classified its investment in Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) bonds as NPA on account of default in interest and principal repayment of non-convertible debenture (NCDs) held in Unit Linked Funds.
The provision of Rs 157 crore, including Mark to Market (MTM) change in fair value of ₹116 crore, under unit linked fund and ₹113 crore under shareholders funds in nine month of 2019-20 has been recognized, it added.
The company’s solvency ratio was at 2.30 as on December 31, 2019 as against the regulatory requirement of 1.50, it said.
