SBI opens new branch in Delhi

State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday opened a new branch at the President’s Estate in New Delhi.

The branch, which was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind, will provide all types of banking services to the residents of President’s Estate, India’s largest bank said in a statement.

The branch will offer safe deposit lockers and is also equipped with ATM, cash deposit machine and self-service passbook printer, it added.

Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI, said, “The branch will offer a convenient and seamless banking experience to all the customers. This branch at President’s Estate is a jewel in the crown for SBI.”