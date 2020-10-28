SBI ties up with global education platform edX

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
State Bank of India (SBI) has entered into a strategic partnership with global non-profit education platform edX, where the bank will offer its Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) on the platform from Novemberonwards.
Initially, SBI will be offering three courses – Unleashing Creativity at the Workplace, Relationship Marketing Strategy for Financial Services, and Conflict Resolution, said SBIin a statement.
“The duration of these courses would be for four to six weeks, with an expected spend of two to three hours per week on a course. Interested learners need no specific academic qualifications to apply for the same,” said SBI.
The bank’s collaboration with edX is aimed at facilitating learners with expanding perspectives and access to knowledge beyond the classrooms, it added.
The bank underscored that these courses have been curated and designed by practising bankers who possess rich experience and excellent academic credentials.
Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI, observed that MOOCs are fast gaining popularity among students and working professionals as they offer an opportunity for any time, anywhere learning.
“I am confident that this collaboration will benefit millions of learners, career-oriented individuals, and organizations across the globe,” he said.
Anant Agarwal, CEO of edX and Professor at MIT, said: “SBI has been using edX for business as part of their workforce development initiatives…and welcome them as our first corporate partner from India on edX, with the launch of their first courses in strategy, creativity and marketing that are relevant for professionals and organisations everywhere.”
