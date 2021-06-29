Money & Banking

SBI to issue electoral bonds at 29 branches from July 1-10

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 29, 2021

Bonds can be bought only through a cheque, demand draft or electronic transfer

The Electoral Bonds would be valid for fifteen calendar days from the date of issue

The Centre on Tuesday announced that electoral bonds will be issued by the State Bank of India’s 29 authorised branches across the country from July 1-10.

The Electoral Bonds would be valid for fifteen calendar days from the date of issue and no payment shall be made to any payee Political Party if the Electoral Bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period, an official release said. The Electoral Bond deposited by an eligible Political Party in its account shall be credited on the same day, the release added.

The Electoral Bonds can be encashed by an eligible Political Party only through a Bank account with the Authorized Bank.

A person being an individual can buy Electoral Bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals. Only the Political Parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and which secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last General Election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of the State, would be eligible to receive the Electoral Bonds, the release added.

Electoral Bonds may be purchased by a person who is a citizen of India or those incorporated or established in India.

Published on June 29, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

electoral bonds
State Bank of India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.