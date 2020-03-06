SBI willing to invest in Yes Bank, says RBI

Moving quickly to find a resolution for the troubled Yes Bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday put together a draft scheme of reconstruction for the Bank, whereby State Bank of India (SBI) has expressed its willingness to invest in the Bank and participate in its rehabilitation.

As per the Draft ‘Yes Bank Ltd. Reconstruction Scheme, 2020’, the investor bank has to agree to invest in the equity of the reconstructed bank to the extent that post-infusion it holds 49 per cent shareholding in the bank at a price not less than ₹10 [Face value of ₹2 and premium of ₹8].

Further, the investor bank cannot reduce its holding below 26 per cent before completion of three years from the date of infusion of the capital.

The Reserve Bank has invited suggestions and comments from members of the public, including the banks' shareholders, depositors and creditors on the draft scheme.

RBI will receive the suggestions and comments up to March 9, 2020. The Reserve Bank will take a final view soon thereafter.

From the Appointed date, the Authorised Capital will stand altered to ₹5,000 crore (from ₹1,100 crore) and a number of equity shares will stand altered to 2,400 crore (from 450 crore) of ₹2 each aggregating to ₹4,800 crore.

All the deposits with and liabilities of the reconstructed bank, except as provided in the scheme, and the rights, liabilities and obligations of its creditors, will continue in the same manner and with the same terms and conditions, completely unaffected by the Scheme.

As per the Scheme, no account holder will be entitled to get any compensation from the Reconstructed bank on account of the changes in it by virtue of the Scheme.

From the Appointed date, the office of the Administrator of Yes Bank appointed by the Reserve Bank will stand vacated, and a new Board, comprising MD & CEO, non-executive Chairman, two non-executive directors and two other directors, will stand constituted.

The investor bank will have two nominee directors appointed on the Board of the Reconstructed Bank. Reserve Bank of India may appoint Additional Directors.

It will be open to the Board of directors of Yes Bank to co-opt more directors to it. However, the total membership in the Board, excluding the Additional Directors appointed by the Reserve Bank of India under section 36AB of the Act, will not exceed the maximum prescribed by the Articles of Association.

The members of the Board so appointed will continue in office for a period of one year, or until an alternate Board is constituted by Yes Bank through the normal procedure laid down in its Memorandum and Articles of Association, whichever is later.

Offices and branch network

The offices and branches of the Reconstructed bank will continue to function in the same manner and at the same places they were functioning prior to the effective date, without in any way being affected by this Scheme.

It will be open to the Reconstructed bank to open new offices and branches or close down existing offices or branches, under the extant policy of the Reserve Bank and complying with the basic terms and conditions.

Continuation of services of the employees

All the employees of the reconstructed bank will continue in its service with the same remuneration and on the same terms and conditions of service.

Board of Directors of the Reconstructed Bank will however, have the freedom to discontinue the services of the Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs) at any point of time after following the due procedure.

Yes Bank was placed under an order of moratorium by the Government on an application made by the RBI. The moratorium is effective from March 5, 2020 up to April 3, 2020.

RBI said the rapidly deteriorating financial position of the Bank relating to liquidity, capital and other critical parameters, and the absence of any credible plan for infusion of capital necessitated it to take immediate action in public interest and particularly in the interest of the depositors.