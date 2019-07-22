SBI's corporate website and digital banking platforms down

State Bank of India’s (SBI) corporate website and digital banking platform, including internet banking and YONO app, faced some issues since morning till mid-afternoon with customers unable to login.

Customers who accessed the website got the message: “The requested service is temporarily unavailable. It is either overloaded or under maintenance. Please try later.”

SBI insiders say that the website undergoes regular debugging during weekends and the exercise could have taken longer than usual.

India’s largest bank, in its annual report, has said that it is committed towards transforming itself into a digitalised organisation, supported by technology enabled back-end operations.

The bank said its Internet banking continues to provide seamless online experience, offering diverse banking services to 5.81 crore retail users and 23.12 lakh corporate users.

Mobile banking app YONO has achieved 2 crore downloads and around 73.49 lakh registered users. Over 10 lakh users log in daily and around 25,000 digital accounts are opened per day, which is over 75 per cent of all eligible accounts being opened by the bank with 30-40 per cent higher balances than regular accounts, the report said.