SEBI chief wants govt to reconsider move on transfer of surplus cash

Sony HT-Z9F: Vertical sound from a horizontal bar
This offering from Sony completes the home-theatre experience
Ajay Tyagi, Chairman, SEBI, has appealed to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reconsider the Budget 2019 proposal to transfer 75 per cent of the regulator’s surplus funds to government coffers. Tyagi’s letter comes after SEBI employees last week wrote to Sitharaman to reconsider her proposal.
The Budget has proposed that SEBI should constitute a reserve fund, and 25 per cent of the annual surplus of the general fund should be credited to this reserve fund. Moreover, the transfer to the reserve fund every year should not exceed the total annual expenditure of the preceding two years.
After meeting all expenditure, SEBI should transfer 75 per cent of the surplus amount to the Consolidated Fund of India, according to the Budget proposal. A Gazette notification to this effect will be issued after the Finance Bill is passed in Parliament. The Budget also proposed that SEBI should take government approval for its annual expenditure.
“SEBI’s standing as an autonomous regulatory body will be compromised due to the proposed requirement of government approval for part of its expenses,” the letter from SEBI employees had said.
The CAG had earlier recommended the transfer of surplus funds from regulators such as SEBI and IRDAI to the Consolidated Fund of India.
SEBI employees had expressed a view that the involvement of the government in capital expenditure approval will not add any benefit to the institutional efficiency but rather slow down decision-making, and would be contrary to the principal of minimum government and maximum governance.
This offering from Sony completes the home-theatre experience
The Android app does not have the screen cast feature either
Now that the government has its ‘foot on the pedal’ for electric vehicles, e-mobility could well follow the ...
The fund is eligible for tax deduction up to ₹1.50 lakh under Section 80C
The fund has clocked a CAGR of 17 per cent over the last decade
I have been reading BusinessLine for the last nine years and liked various articles published in the Monday ...
It sets limits on security deposits and provides for speedy dispute resolution
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...