SEBI flags corporate governance issues at CDSL

My Five: Farshid Cooper
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has taken a serious view of the overall conduct of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) and its former chief PS Reddy for delaying the appointment of a new chief at the Depository.
The regulator has specifically flagged two governance issues — delay in framing the nomination and remuneration policy (NRP) and the delay in the commencement of the process of appointment of new MD & CEO — in its recent communication to CDSL. Such delay has eventually resulted in the depository functioning without an MD & CEO till date, SEBI said in the letter.
In the communication to CDSL, seen by BusinessLine, the market regulator has also advised the CDSL board to take appropriate action against the former MD and CEO, including holding back the deferred portion of variable compensation payable for FY2018-19.
SEBI has advised CDSL to take due care in future and improve its compliance standards to avoid recurrence of such instances, failing which action may have to be initiated against it. CDSL did not respond to a query from BusinessLine but sources in the company said the SEBI letter will be put before the board for necessary action.
When contacted, Reddy said that he was not aware of the SEBI communication.
“I will check with CDSL next week. I am not aware of the letter and neither has SEBI asked me for any clarification,” he said.
The Depository has also been advised to place SEBI’s letter before its Governing Board along with the details of concrete steps taken by the management to strengthen the standards of regulatory compliances. BusinessLine first reported about the governance issues at CDSL on April 3.
CDSL has been advised to submit an action taken report on SEBI’s letter, dated September 11, 2019, within 30 days.
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time and one of the world’s most urgent health threats.“In ...
Increased healthcare spend and improved facilities will reduce doctor-patient friction
Integrated medicine can combine the best of different methodologies to benefit patients
The mergers will fold 10 PSBs into four. What will it mean for investors?
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
Last week, the Sensex and the Nifty advanced over 1 per cent, backed by buying interest
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports