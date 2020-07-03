Second tranche of Bharat Bond ETFs to open in July

The government on Thursday announced the launch of the second tranche of the BHARAT Bond Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) in July. Investments in the ETF, with a face value of ₹1,000, can be made from July 14 to 17.

Investors now have the choice of four maturity series: 2023, 2025, 2030 and 2031. ETFs maturing in 2023 and 2030 were launched last December; those maturing in 2025 (5 years) and 2031 (11 years) series are now being launched. Based on the NAV (Net Asset Value) on July 2 (₹1,070.89), the BHARAT Bond ETF 2023 has given 5.17 per cent returns; similarly, the BHARAT Bond ETF 2030, with its NAV of ₹1,088.45, has given 6.69 per cent returns. The indicative yields of the new ETFs, maturing in April 2025 and April 2031, are 5.68 per cent and 6.75 per cent, respectively.

The ETF is a basket of debt papers of Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs), Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), Central Public Financial Institutions (CPFIs) or bonds of other government organisation. As of now, all bonds are ‘AAA’ rated, a mark of the highest security. The government expects retail investors, who were making meagre returns on fixed deposits and small-savings instruments, will look to benefit from ETFs either through its fixed interest rate or by taking advantage of the option to buy and sell on stock exchanges.

Each ETF has a fixed maturity date. It tracks the underlying index on a risk replication basis, that is, matching credit quality and average maturity of the index. Each series of ETF has a separate index of the same maturity series. The index has been constructed by the NSE. The Bond ETF will be taxable,which with the benefit of indexation, which can significantly lower the capital gains tax. This low cost of management — 0.0005 per cent of the value of assets as against 1-1.5 per cent in other cases — is considered attractive.

Launching the second tranche, DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said that interest in ETFs is building up as the cost of borrow​ings for the participating CPSUs, CPSEs and CPFIs has come down by 13 basis points (through the 3-year options) to 20 basis points (through the 10-year ones).

Investors have benefitted too, noted Rashesh Shah, Chairman and CEO of Edelweiss Group, which has been given the mandate to design and manaage the product: Post-tax returns on these ETFs are up to 2 percentage points higher than on bank fixed deposits. These ETFs can be bound and sold, just like shares, on stock exchanges. The average daily trading volume is ₹2.5-3 crore.

The government expects to raise up to ₹14,000 crore from the second tranche, against ₹12,400 in the first tranche. Of the total issue, 25 per cent is reserved for small investors (who can invest up to ₹2 lakh); High Networth Individuals and institutions such as the EPFO and Pension Funds can apply for the rest.

Investors must have a demat account, failing which they can participate through Fund of Funds (FoF). Both have similar features.

The bond maturing in April 2025 will raise an initial amount of ₹2,000 crore with an option to retain oversubscription of upto ₹6,000 crore. The April 2031 bond will have an issue size of ₹1,000 crore and a greenshoe option of ₹5,000 crore.

Shah of the Edelweiss Group said the first launch of the Bharat Bond ETF had seen healthy growth in AUM and good liquidity on the exchange.

The Bharat Bond ETF is expected to create a liquid yield curve for CPSE bonds and will provide a secure investment avenue for investors, besides helping CPSEs raise funds, he said.

The organic increase in AUM of the existing Bharat Bond ETFs even during these uncertain times reflects investors’ confidence in the product.

NSE Managing Director Vikram Limaye said Bharat Bond ETFs have seen increasing retail participation in the corporate bond market, with over 50,000 retail investors participating in the first two ETFs launched in December 2019.

Radhika Gupta, CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, said that with the launch of two new series, Bharat Bond ETFs will have four maturity points on the yield curve; in the future, more ETFs will be launched, with similar product contours to fill the remaining maturities.