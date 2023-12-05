Shiprocket’s Shiprocket Capital is planning to disburse around ₹100 crore to SMBs, in the next 12 months.

In line with its mission of enabling the ease of doing business for Indian merchants, Shiprocket Capital promises to transform the financing landscape for emerging e-commerce businesses by enabling financing that is easy, quick, collateral-free and liability-free. In its pilot phase, Shiprocket has already enabled around 150 SMBs, said the company.

In order to enable seamless capital disbursement, Shiprocket has partnered with India’s leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) like InCred, Indifi, Klub, Stride, Vedfin, Velocity, and GetVantage. With Shiprocket Capital, Shiprocket promises to empower e-commerce businesses to accelerate their growth by providing access to hassle-free fund disbursal which happens within two days of document submission.

Saahil Goel, Co-founder and CEO of Shiprocket said, “As an e-commerce enablement platform, we aim to empower them with flexible capital to grow their businesses and prove to be their partner in growth through Shiprocket Capital. We understand the unique challenges faced by entrepreneurs in today’s competitive landscape, and our goal is to empower them with accessible and rapid financing which is available at a click of a button.”

Shiprocket Capital caters to e-commerce businesses operating across diverse categories, including fashion, consumer electronics, beauty and personal care, home and kitchen, and jewellery and accessories.

Over 100 emerging e-commerce brands have benefited from Shiprocket Capital to acquire new customers and scale their businesses, per the company. It is presenting an opportunity for the 3 lakh merchants on the platform with a GMV of 30,000 crores to scale their business and secure up to ₹10 Crores in revenue-based financing, the company added.