South Indian Bank has announced the signing of a MoU with Maruti Suzuki to provide dealer finance options and customised auto retail financing solutions for customers.

With this tie-up, South Indian Bank aims to help dealer partners streamline vehicle inventory funding and offer comprehensive retail financing solutions to the customers of Maruti Suzuki.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, MSIL, Bhuvan Dheer, Executive Vice President, Sales, MSIL, Vikas Kohli, Vice President, MSIL, Murali Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO, South Indian Bank, and other senior officials from both organisations.

Murali Ramakrishnan, MD and CEO, South Indian Bank, said, “It is our immense pleasure to have partnered with Maruti Suzuki, the largest passenger vehicle manufacturer in India. With our diverse finance solutions, we aim to provide convenient and comprehensive finance options and are confident that this partnership will cater to the business requirements of both companies and produce a great synergistic effect.”

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited , said , “the tie-up will provide financing solutions for our dealer partners as well as for our customers. Both Maruti Suzuki and South Indian bank are committed to delivering the best customer experiences.”