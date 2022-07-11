hamburger

Spandana Sphoorty Q4 net profit down by 42 per cent

BL Mumbai Bureau | Mumbai, July 11 | Updated on: Jul 11, 2022
Shalabh Saxena- Managing Director and CEO, Spandana Sphoorty.

‘Spandana Sphoorty has managed the various disruptions during fiscal year 2022’

Spandana Sphoorty Financial reported a 42.1 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 at ₹28.4 crore compared to ₹49.06 crore a year ago.

For the fourth quarter of last fiscal, its total income also declined 37.7 per cent to ₹299.07 crore from ₹480.29 crore a year ago.

For the fiscal 2021-22, its consolidated net profit declined by 52 per cent to ₹69.46 crore from ₹145.03 crore in 2020-21.

“Fiscal year 2022 was a watershed year and it is a matter of great pride that we successfully managed the various disruptions during the year,” said  Shalabh Saxena- Managing Director and CEO, Spandana Sphoorty.

“With successful transition of management, a reasonably good fourth quarter (on key business parameters) and various efforts undertaken to strengthen the fundamentals of business, we feel confident of charting a quality growth path for Spandana in the coming years,” he further said.

