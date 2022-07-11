Spandana Sphoorty Q4 net profit down by 42 per cent

Spandana Sphoorty Financial reported a 42.1 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 at ₹28.4 crore compared to ₹49.06 crore a year ago.
For the fourth quarter of last fiscal, its total income also declined 37.7 per cent to ₹299.07 crore from ₹480.29 crore a year ago.
For the fiscal 2021-22, its consolidated net profit declined by 52 per cent to ₹69.46 crore from ₹145.03 crore in 2020-21.
“Fiscal year 2022 was a watershed year and it is a matter of great pride that we successfully managed the various disruptions during the year,” said Shalabh Saxena- Managing Director and CEO, Spandana Sphoorty.
“With successful transition of management, a reasonably good fourth quarter (on key business parameters) and various efforts undertaken to strengthen the fundamentals of business, we feel confident of charting a quality growth path for Spandana in the coming years,” he further said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.