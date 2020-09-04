Srei Equipment Finance bags €10-m loan from KfW IPEX-Bank

Srei Equipment Finance has bagged a €10-million (about ₹87 crore) loan from KfW IPEX-Bank to facilitate German exports to India. The financing is backed by cover from Euler Hermes.

Through this arrangement, KfW IPEX-Bank will provide modern and energy-efficient construction machinery for use in Indian infrastructure projects. The financed machinery from a German construction machine manufacturer includes asphalt machines, road pavers and rollers, said a press statement issued by Srei.

Devendra Kumar Vyas, Managing Director, SEFL, said in the release, “At Srei we have always believed in creating an equipment life cycle solution for our customers and in that endeavour, manufacturer partnerships become crucial. This initiative will help our German and European manufacturing partners to benefit from our strong customer connect in addition to our agile risk understanding in credit buying. We look forward to more such programmes in the future.”