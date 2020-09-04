Srei Equipment Finance bags €10-m loan from KfW IPEX-Bank

Audi adds the RS Q8 to its Indian portfolio
German luxury car maker Audi had a torrid time in the intervening couple of years before the next generation ...
Srei Equipment Finance has bagged a €10-million (about ₹87 crore) loan from KfW IPEX-Bank to facilitate German exports to India. The financing is backed by cover from Euler Hermes.
Through this arrangement, KfW IPEX-Bank will provide modern and energy-efficient construction machinery for use in Indian infrastructure projects. The financed machinery from a German construction machine manufacturer includes asphalt machines, road pavers and rollers, said a press statement issued by Srei.
Devendra Kumar Vyas, Managing Director, SEFL, said in the release, “At Srei we have always believed in creating an equipment life cycle solution for our customers and in that endeavour, manufacturer partnerships become crucial. This initiative will help our German and European manufacturing partners to benefit from our strong customer connect in addition to our agile risk understanding in credit buying. We look forward to more such programmes in the future.”
German luxury car maker Audi had a torrid time in the intervening couple of years before the next generation ...
Rolls-Royce’s new Ghost will deliver an intelligent, unobtrusive package; even better magic carpet ride
The device is smart, elegant, thin and light, and has a good build
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Brokerage has been growing 100% YoY over the last three years, says Nithin Kamath
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
The deal with Bharti AXA GI, if comes through, can add value to ICICI Lombard’s business over the long run, ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...