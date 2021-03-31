Srei Equipment Finance sets up panel to raise fresh capital

Srei Equipment Finance Ltd (SEFL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd, on Wednesday said that it had received interest from international investors for proposed capital infusion.

The company, which has been facing cash flows issues in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic-driven economic stress, has constituted a Strategic Coordination Committee (SCC), comprising independent directors to coordinate, negotiate and conclude discussions with potential strategic investors.

“The board of SEFL at its meeting held on Tuesday, constituted a Strategic Coordination Committee ("SCC"), comprising of independent directors. The SCC will coordinate, negotiate and conclude discussions with potential strategic and/or private equity investors, to raise fresh capital for the business in consultation with the management,” the company said in a press statement.

The company said it had received an “expression of interest from international investors” for the proposed capital infusion.

“The proposed capital infusion is expected to strengthen SEFL's capital base and help the company emerge out of pandemic induced stress in Indian financial services space,” the release said.

The SCC would be chaired by Malay Mukherjee, an independent director and the other committee members, including Suresh Kumar Jain, Dr. (Mrs.) Tamali Sen Gupta, Uma Shankar Paliwal and Shyamalendu Chatterjee with invitees having relevant domain knowledge.

The committee will take forward the expression of interest received from international investors and initiate discussions with other potential suitors who have been in touch with the company over the last year in consultation with the management. The committee will be assisted by advisors and investment bankers who will be working closely with the members.