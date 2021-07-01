Standard Life sells 4.99 per cent stake in HDFC Life

Standard Life has sold 10.08 crore shares amounting to 4.99 per cent stake in HDFC Life Insurance.

The transaction took place on June 29.

“We are enclosing herewith a communication received from Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited, one of the promoters of the company, stating that they have undertaken a sale of 100,845,104 equity shares of the company (representing approximately 4.99 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company) on June 29,” HDFC Life said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Post the transaction, Standard Life holds 7.86 crore shares amounting to 3.89 per cent stake in HDFC Life.