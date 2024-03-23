Semi-urban and rural housing finance-focussed Star Housing Finance has entered into a co-lending arrangement with Tata Capital Housing Finance.

The co-lending pact aims to lend to economically weaker sections (EWS) and low-income group (LIG) at more affordable rates by leveraging the strength of Tata Capital Housing and the distribution network of Star Housing.

With this technology-powered co-lending approach, the lenders aim to serve customers across multiple geographies with differential origination capabilities and differential level of franchise on the borrower base, they said in a joint release.

“We aim to service 5,000 families in our operational geographies in first phase of 6-8 operational quarters,” said Star Housing CEO Kalpesh Dave, adding that the partnership will help in building a “retail low ticket home loan book”.