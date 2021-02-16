Money & Banking

Start-up Machint Solutions launches fintech solution platform

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on February 16, 2021 Published on February 16, 2021

Machint Solutions, a fintech start-up, has launched Uluka – a digital platform that helps financial institutions enhances customer engagement process.

Targetted at retail banking, business banking, insurance and wealth management players, Uluka would help clients build stronger customer relationships and strengthen brand loyalty, Rajesh Sanakkayala, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Machint Solutions, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The app will be made available on app stores soon.

The three-year-old Hyderabad-based firm has about 250 employees.

The firm recently launched sales management solution ‘vGro’, which is powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. “It makes the sales lifecycle efficient by prioritising quality leads,” he said.

New launches
Tech Start-up
