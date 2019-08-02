State Bank of India posts ₹2,312 cr profit in Q1

State Bank of India (SBI) reported a standalone net profit of Rs 2,312 crore in the first-quarter ended June 30, 2019 against a loss of Rs 4,876 crore in the year ago quarter.

The net interest income (the difference between interest earned and interest paid) edged up 5 per cent year-on-year (yoy) to Rs 22,939 crore (Rs 21,798 crore in the year ago quarter).

Non-interest income, comprising fee income, profit/loss on sale of investments, foreign exchange income and miscellaneous income, was up 20 per cent yoy at Rs 8,015 crore (Rs 6,679 crore).

The loan loss provision burden in the reporting quarter was 11 per cent lower at Rs 11,648 crore (Rs 13,038 crore).

Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) declined by Rs 4,256 crore during the quarter to Rs 1,68,494 crore.

In percentage terms, GNPAs were static at 7.53 per cent of gross advances as at June-end 2019. In the March 2019 quarter too this ratio was at 7.53 per cent.

Net NPAs nudged up a tad to 3.07 per cent of net advances against 3.01 per cent in the preceding quarter.

Deposits increased by 7 per cent yoy to Rs 29,48,821 crore and advances rose 14 per cent yoy to Rs 21,34,774 crore.