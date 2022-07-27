Sundaram Home Fin reports 18% rise in Q1 net

Sundaram Home Finance has recorded an 18 per cent rise in its net profit at ₹47.26 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared with ₹40.03 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Disbursements during the June quarter stood at ₹796 crore against ₹249 crore recorded in June 2021 quarter, according to a statement.

For the second quarter in succession, the company has achieved disbursements of close to ₹800 crore. In Q4 last year, the company had registered disbursements of ₹794 crore.

“We have seen the positive disbursements trend from Q4 of last year continuing into Q1 this year driven by an increasing demand for home loans in Tier-2 and -3 towns in the South,” said Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy, MD, Sundaram Home Finance.