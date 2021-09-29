Suryoday SFB to discontinue ATMs from October 1

Suryoday Small Finance Bank has decided to discontinue its ATMs from October 1.

“Due to operational reasons, Suryoday Bank ATMs will be discontinued with effect from October 1, 2021,” the bank has said on its website.

Customers can use their Suryoday Bank debit cards at ATMs of any other banks to withdraw cash, it further said. For other banking services, customers can use Internet and Mobile Banking services.

Suryoday SFB has become the first lender to discontinue ATM services.

According to RBI data, it had 25 on-site and 1 off-site ATM and 2.8 lakh debit cards by July end 2021.

Many banks have been facing challenges in operating ATMs due to high operational costs.