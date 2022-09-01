Suseela Chintala appointed Nabard Telangana CGM

Suseela Chintala has been appointed as the Chief General Manager of the Telangana region of Nabard (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development).

Prior to this appointment, she worked as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of NABKISAN Finance Limited, a subsidiary (NBFC) of Nabard.

With over 35 years of experience in agriculture and rural development projects, Suseela Chintala had vast experience in credit planning, monitoring, finance and micro credit. She also worked in Nabard’s offices across the country.

She also worked in Nabfins, a subsidiary of the apex agri bank, which focuses on financing self-help groups, a Nabard statement said.