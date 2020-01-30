Tata AIG initiates drone insurance with Drone Federation of India

Private sector general insurer Tata AIG General Insurance Company has tied up with Drone Federation of India (DFI) for drone insurance. DFI is a not-for-profit industry-led body that strives to build a safe and scalable unmanned aviation industry in India.

“Tata AIG General Insurance Company was the insurance presenter at the festival and showcased its readiness to cater to the insurance and risk management requirements of drone manufacturers, suppliers, buyers, owners and operators,” the insurer said in a statement.

Noting that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation makes it mandatory for insurance during the operation of remotely-piloted aircraft (RPA) systems, Sushant Sarin, Executive Vice-President and Head Reinsurance, Tata AIG, said: “Our collaboration with DFI to launch tailor-made insurance products for drone operators, subject to necessary approvals from the insurance regulator, furthers our mission to create a better tomorrow for our customers by delivering innovative risk solutions.”

Smit Shah, Director - Partnerships, DFI, said the partnership will help create insurance solutions for the drone industry and help operationalise a very important part of the civil aviation requirements for RPA as mandated by DGCA India.