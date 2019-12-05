The postman will soon deliver a different cover

A diamond shining in the dark
Rolls-Royce creates the Black Badge Cullinan for younger buyers looking for exclusivity and bespoke luxury
Soon, your friendly postman will not just deliver mail, but also sell insurance products.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is considering an application from India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) to deploy postmen and grameen dak sevaks as PoS (point-of-sales) persons to distribute insurance as a third party product.
The regulator has also issued guidelines in the regard.
“We would like to involve a significant number of point of sales persons to ensure deeper penetration of insurance,’’ Subhash C Khuntia, Chairman, IRDAI, told BusinessLine here.
The thrust will be on providing simple, easily understandable micro-insurance products at people’s doorstep, he added.
According to guidelines, IPPB, which is a corporate agent, may apply to the authority seeking permission to sponsor postmen and grameen dak sevaks of the Department of Posts to act as point-of-sales persons. Once the permission is granted, IPPB will be responsible for all acts of omission and commissions of its personnel.
IPPB intends to leverage the Department of Post’s reach across India through its network of 1,55,000 post offices and over 3 lakh postmen and grameen dak sevakas.
The Department of Posts will identify its field staff and furnish their list to the IRDAI through IPPB from time to time. The IPPB may have tie-ups with as many insurers as allowed under the norms.
It will take responsibility for training and certification of postmen and grameen dak sevaks on the lines of point-of-sales persons for insurance.
Rolls-Royce creates the Black Badge Cullinan for younger buyers looking for exclusivity and bespoke luxury
More tech and features in the cabin and a facelifted exterior mean the entry sedan is now better equipped to ...
The company is wooing kids and adults alike with a host of initiatives
Indian arm eyeing the possibility of fuel cell electric vehicles
As the sum assured it may be insufficient for your family; so pay more attention to the math
The RBI failed to ring in Christmas cheer, retaining its key policy repo rate at 5.15 per cent. Hugely ...
The rupee (INR) strengthened on Wednesday and it broke out of the resistance at 71.6 against the dollar (USD), ...
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
More and more Indian women hoopsters are playing at collegiate levels abroad, hoping to crack the big league
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
The idea that incentives for the rich promote investment and employment is demonstrably false
“You have too much junk,” says Bins. “Yup,” I say. “I know.” I live in a two-room apartment in downtown ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...