TMB Q2 net profit up 60% at ₹241 crore

Lamborghini unveils track and road-ready Huracan special edition
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Thoothukudi-headquartered Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is taking all steps to carve a niche for itself in the NextGen banking space.
“The business opportunity is huge in new emerging areas such as pharma (which we had not tapped so far in this journey) and towards transforming ourselves digitally,” said KV Rama Moorthy, Managing Director, TMB
The journey has not been smooth for this bank, which is marching towards its 100th year of existence. “Our strength, nevertheless, lies in providing excellent customer service, strong connect and loyalty,” said the TMB MD.
The bank has defied all controversies, and even during the pandemic, managed to emerge stronger by the day. “I would attribute our strength to the team,” Rama Moorthy told Business Line, sharing insights on the bank’s performance during the second quarter of the current fiscal.
The bank clocked a net profit of ₹241.54 crore at the end of the quarter ending September 2020, up 59.9 per cent when compared to the ₹151.07 crore achieved during the corresponding quarter of the earlier fiscal.
Its operating profit was up 32.2 per cent at ₹581.86 crore (₹440.07 crore), and net interest income increased from the year-ago figure of ₹634.69 crore to ₹733.59 crore.
CASA grew close to 16 per cent to ₹10,121.42 crore. Gross and net NPAs slipped to 3.41 per cent (4.91 per cent) and 1.16 per cent (2.40 per cent), respectively.
The total business of the bank at the end of the first half of the current fiscal was up 9.72 per cent at ₹66,765.27 crore, with advances at ₹29,603.87 crore and deposits at ₹37,161.40 crore.
Conceding that “uncertainty” has now become “certain” in every walk of life, the TMB MD said: “We have to prepare ourselves for this. As a country we can tide over this as well, but a lot would depend of the second and third wave of Covid-19.”
TMB would continue to focus on retail, agriculture and MSME lending. The bank consciously reduced its exposure to corporates over the last three years and has decided not to take additional exposure in infrastructure and power projects.
Last week, the bank celebrated its Founders’ Day to mark the completion of 99 years. On that occasion, certain new initiatives such as WhatApp banking, TMB DigiLobby, automation of the currency chest at Pudukottai, and Rupay select Debit Card were introduced.
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
New Hyundai i20 sports an edgier design and delivers extra features, but is pricier and now has to tackle ...
A 144Hz screen, a 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery and more at a decent price
Better chat experience‘Work from home’ apps and tools are getting more features. Microsoft has just allowed 20 ...
Children’s Day serves as a reminder to train our kids to safely operate bank a/c
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Foreign banks with deep pockets, strong balance sheets, and desirous of expanding presence in the Indian ...
It was mentioned in Business Line dated September 21, 2020 that if an individual transfers an amount (or gives ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
The focus on nutritional food and accessibility amid the Covid-19 pandemic has prompted people in the ...
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee, the actor who rose above scripted roles
Musician couple Shubhendra Rao and Saskia Rao-de Haas have put together a classical concert series that is ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...