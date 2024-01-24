U GRO Capital, a non-bank finance company, reported a net profit of ₹32.5 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023. This latest bottom line was up 148 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

On a sequential basis, the net profit in the third quarter of this fiscal was up by 13 per cent compared to the net profit of ₹28.9 crore recorded in the second quarter. The total income was up by 10 per cent sequentially, reaching ₹279.3 crore (₹253.6 crore).

For the nine months ended December 31, 2023, the net profit stood at ₹86.7 crore, showing a 237 per cent increase over the net profit of ₹25.7 crore in the same period last fiscal.