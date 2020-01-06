UCO bank’s Coimbatore zone accounted for ₹3,000 crore business: Zonal Head

Planting and distribution of tree saplings marked the 77th Founders Day of UCO Bank, Coimbatore Zone.

Presiding over the celebrations, the bank’s Zonal Head and Deputy General Manager C A Nagarathna said that Coimbatore accounted for ₹3,000 crore business out of the bank’s total business of ₹3-lakh crore.

The region has a network of 60 branches and 42 ATMs have been installed of these. Remaining 18 branches will get it before the end of this fiscal. Plans are underway for installation of seven new ATMs.

Reverting to business, she said: “We have disbursed advances to the tune of ₹105 crore against the current year’s target of ₹200 crore. Every branch in the zone is working to sanction housing loans to four persons per month.”