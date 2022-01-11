Unified Health Interface to be launched this week: RS Sharma

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
The Centre’s ambitious Unified Health Interface (UHI) will be launched this week according to R.S. Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA).
During a discussion on the digital healthcare services in the country held at the 16th Digital India Summit, 2022, R.S. Sharma said, “We will launch UHI this week itself. We are putting it as a system and we are inviting the entire community to contribute to it. We hope that UHI will be as successful as UPI (Unified Payment Interface).” Sharma went on to add that the idea should not be confused with it being a wholesome solution, ‘rather it is the development of a framework on which all the existing solutions will continue to be worked on.’
On the challenges front, he said that digital health care services have some major issues like the digitalization of health records and the challenge of adoption which are yet to be addressed. UHI is the foundational layer of the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM). It is an open and interoperable IT network through which people will use healthcare facilities through the online mode.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 27, 2021, announced the rollout of a Unified Health Interface (UHI) under the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM). The NDHM is aimed at transforming the health care system in India, to make it more accessible while ensuring privacy of personal health-related information of the users.
The Digital India Summit is being organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India and NITI Aayog.
(reporting by BL Intern Isha Rautela)
