Union Asset Management Company has appointed Madhu Nair as the Chief Executive Officer. He will replace G Pradeepkumar who tendered his resignation after 14 years of service.

A Harvard Business School alumnus, Nair comes with over 25 years of diverse experience across various market segments. He was instrumental in building up asset management companies such as HSBC, Invesco and Kotak, during his career span of two and a half decades.

Nair said the objective is to build a strong investment led platform which will enable products and services which can help retail and institutional investors benefit from India’s Amrit Kaal era.