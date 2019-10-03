United Bank names Choksi, Gitanjali Gems as wilful defaulters

Realme XT Review: Launched in a flurry, this phone has a 64MP camera
It’s powerful and has more pixels
State-run United Bank of India on Thursday issued a public notice declaring Gitanjali Gems and its fugitive owner Mehul Choksi as willful defaulters and sent them notices seeking repayment of ₹332 crore dues.
Diamantaires Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are the kingpins behind the nation’s biggest banking fraud, came to be known as the PNB scam, in February 2018. They have defrauded the State-run bank of over ₹13,000 crore through the Brady House branch at the tony Horniman Circle area in south Mumbai between 2011 and 2017.
According to the notice, United Bank has declared the company and Choksi as wilful defaulters effective June quarter. The company failed to repay the dues despite several notices issued by it, the bank said. Besides Choksi, his wife, Priti Choksi, and directors of Gitanjali Gems have also been given notices by the bank.
United Bank had sanctioned ₹331.85 crore in credit limit to Choksi’s firm, which was into jewellery manufacturing and export.
The bank had declared the account an NPA in March 2018.
It’s powerful and has more pixels
Seat pitch: This is the measure of legroom that refers to the space between a point on one seat and the same ...
On October 7, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines marks its 100th birthday. Interestingly, it has been associated with ...
A look at the various aircraft that have been part of Air India’s portfolio over the years
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
My mother was a PSU bank employee, who retired on October 3, 1999, and had been receiving monthly pension ...
With a possible reversal in the downward rate cycle, investors can go for shorter tenures
FPI flows in to emerging markets such as India will increase once US stock market begins correcting
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...