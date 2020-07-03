United Bank to offer insurance products after merger with Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank

Following the amalgamation of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank with Union Bank of India (UBI) with effect from April 1, the 9,500-plus branches of UBIwill offer insurance products of three life insurers, four non-life insurers and two standalone health insurers.

The branches of UBI will offer life insurance products of SUD Life Insurance Company, India First Life Insurance Company and Life Insurance Corporation of India; and non-life insurance products of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company, New India Assurance Company, Chola MS General Insurance Company, and United India Insurance.

Further, they will offer health insurance products of Religare Health Insurance and Manipal Cigna Health Insurance, the public sector bank said in a statement.

The continuation of the corporate agency tie-ups will facilitate uninterrupted post sales services to the policy holder customers of erstwhile Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank, it added.