Universal Sompo General Insurance has provided healthcare coverage to 2 lakh people and their families under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in the Union territory Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

The cover will ensure access to quality medical services for those in need. Under the ABPMJAY scheme in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 1,109 packages and 1,949 procedures are currently provided across 27 specialties.

Launched by the government in 2018, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is a model of excellence in public healthcare programs. The flagship initiative addresses the rising hospitalisation costs for common ailments treatment and offers an annual insurance cover of up to ₹5 lakh per family for low-income individuals.

Amid a medical inflation rate that has more than doubled in the last five years, the government initiative underscores its commitment to make quality healthcare accessible and affordable to millions and ensuring no one is left behind, said the insurance company.

Sharad Mathur, MD and CEO, Universal Sompo General Insurance said the world’s largest government-funded healthcare scheme, PMJAY provides financial protection to over 50 crore people, constituting nearly 40 per cent of India’s population.

By encompassing a wide array of procedures and treatments, PMJAY has significantly alleviated the financial burden on millions, preventing them from succumbing to debt due to soaring medical bills, he added.

Mathur said Universal Sompo publicised the scheme through various mediums to boost enrolment.

The company adopted an aggressive approach to enhance insurance penetration, especially in areas with low coverage to ensure a broader reach for healthcare benefits, said the company.