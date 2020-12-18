Money & Banking

US mortgage rates declines to record low; 30-year fixed-rate at 2.67 per cent

PTI Washington | Updated on December 18, 2020 Published on December 18, 2020

US long-term mortgage rates declined this week to record low levels for the 15th time this year against the backdrop of an economy ravaged by the pandemic.

Mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan fell to 2.67 per cent from 2.71 per cent last week. A year ago, the benchmark rate stood at 3.73 per cent.

The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans eased to 2.21 per cent from 2.26 per cent.

The housing market continues as a rare bright spot in the stalled US economy, as home-loan rates have trended downward through most of this year.

That has bolstered demand from would-be homebuyers or people looking to refinance existing mortgages.

Home sales have stalled, however, as the lack of available homes for purchase continues to stifle house hunters.

 

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 18, 2020
interest rate
housing loans
USA
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.