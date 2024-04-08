The disbursal of welfare pensions in Andhra Pradesh, which was halted due to the model of code of conduct for ensuing elections, has almost been completed.

The vast network of about 2.40 lakh volunteers attached to Village and Ward Secretariats in the State generally distribute pensions to over 65 lakh beneficiaries across the state at their door-step.

However, following a complaint that the volunteer system could be used by the State Government to lure the voters, the EC on March 30, 2024 directed the State Government to keep the village and ward volunteers away from distribution of pensions to senior citizens at their doorstep in the wake of model code of conduct for ensuing elections.

The halt of door to door distribution of pensions in the State kicked off a political row in the state with the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) blaming each other for delay in disbursal.

However, the government made arrangements to disburse pension from over 15,000 village and ward secretariats. After a delay of two days, the disbursement of pension to the 65.69 lakh beneficiaries commenced on April 3, 2024 in all the districts. The Government has released an amount of ₹1,951 crore for this purpose, according to officials.

The District Collectors made all arrangements for the smooth distribution of pensions to all the pensioners from the 3rd to 6th April 2024. In all 14,994 village/ward secretariats have taken up disbursement of pensions. 64.91 lakh beneficiaries ( 98.81 per cent )have been disbursed pensions Saturday.