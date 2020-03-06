Were Yes Bank shareholders caught unaware by RBI and FinMin action?

A change of heart for the Vitara Brezza, and some extra bits too
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
Shareholders of private sector lender Yes Bank seem to have been caught unaware by Thursday’s development wherein the Reserve Bank of India has put a moratorium on it and also superseded its board.
“The bank was optimistic about getting an investor this time. In fact, it was at final stages of discussion,” said a person familiar with the development.
In fact, potential investors including executives from Tilden Park Capital Management and JC Flowers & Co ad are also understood to have met the RBI officials in recent weeks, the sources said.
Top executives and even a members of the Board are understood to be surprised by the turn of events.
“No one is sure what triggered the RBI and Finance Ministry action. The bank had been regularly briefing the regulator about capital infusion plans,” said the person.
Announcing a delay in its third quarter results, private sector lender Yes Bank had, in February, announced that it has received non-binding expressions of interest from several prominent investors including JC Flowers & Co; Tilden Park Capital Management LP; OHA (UK) LLP (part of Oak Hill Advisors) and Silver Point Capital.
The bank was looking to raise about $1.2 billion to $2 billion capital but the delay had raised questions about its balance sheet. No announcement had been forthcoming from the lender.
In fact, till Thursday afternoon, Yes Bank had said that it had not received any communication of a potential stake purchase by a consortium led by State Bank of India.
