What does the Fed rate cut mean for Indian bond yields?

Launching August 7: The new Galaxy Note
Gadget enthusiasts anticipate the launch of Samsung’s Note smartphone each year. The phone that once out-sized ...
BL Research Bureau
The Fed delivered on expected lines and cut rate by 25 basis points. Slowing global growth has nudged central banks across the globe to tilt towards monetary policy easing. While the Fed action has opened up the possibility of more rate cuts by the RBI, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks that the central bank is not intending to embark on long cycle of rate easing has dampened broad hopes of four cuts in the coming year.
Hence for now yield on 10-year Indian government bonds should remain in the 6.3-6.4 per cent mark, having already factored in Fed's Wednesday rate action.
Read also: Fed cuts interest rates, signals it may not need to do more
However growth concerns on the domestic front, have raised expectations of a sharp 50 basis point cut by the RBI in the upcoming policy.
Uncertainty over foreign sovereign bonds
G-Sec yields over the past month have been volatile, owing to uncertainty over foreign sovereign bond issuance. While bond yields moved down after the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman proposed the move in the Budget, they intermittently went up on news reports of the plan being put off. With subsequent assurances coming in from the finance minister that the issuance plan is on track, bond yields fell again below the 6.4 per cent mark.
For the current fiscal, the Centre’s gross market borrowings are at a high ₹7.1 lakh crore (from Rs 5.71 lakh crore last year). The move to raise part of this overseas can ease oversupply of government bonds in the domestic market, in turn lead to lower yields.
Given that the Centre’s borrowing programme is front-loaded (62 per cent in the first half of the current fiscal) supply conditions are also expected to ease in the second half. For the April-September 2019, issuance of government securities amounts to Rs 4.42 lakh crore; the balance Rs 2.68 lakh crore of gross borrowings will come in the second half. If the foreign sovereign bond issuance does happen (most reports indicate about Rs 70,000 crore), then the supply in the domestic market will be even lower at Rs 1.98 lakh crore.
“Assuming the talked about $ 10 billion sovereign issue goes through during October-March period, net supply of government bonds drops to just about 22% of the first half net supply”, says Suyash Choudhary, Head – Fixed Income at IDFC AMC.
Expectations of far lower supply of government bonds in the second half of the current fiscal has led to fall in yields.
Domestically, PSU Banks sitting on large investments in government bonds were huge net sellers in government bonds in 2018-19-- net selling ₹37,670 crore. In the current fiscal so far (upto July) they continue to be net sellers to the tune of Rs 64,629 crore. While credit growth remains weak, modest deposit growth has impacted liquidity. It needs to be seen if demand from PSU Banks pick up substantially in the coming months.
Interestingly mutual funds were net sellers in the beginning of 2019, but have turned net buyers in the past four months.
Foreign investors pulled out about Rs 42,000 crore in 2018-19. In the current fiscal so far, they have gradually been evincing interest---net buyers to the tune of Rs 13,900 crore. Currently they are using 74 per cent of their in government bonds (all categories).
High interest rates have always attracted foreign investors to Indian bonds. Currently the nominal returns on Indian bonds even after the sharp fall over the past month remains attractive at 6.3 per cent. US 10-year bond yields are at about 2 per cent. In Many other economies yields are in the negative territory.
On a nominal basis, Indonesia offers high rates on its 10-year bonds, at 7.3 per cent; the real returns after taking into inflation work out to about 4 per cent. In India real returns work out to about 3 per cent.
Even if the RBI cuts repo rate sharply, Indian bond yields will remain attractive, keeping foreign investor interest intact. A strong rupee will aid further.
On balance, yield on 10-year G Sec may remain range bound in the 6.3-6.4 per cent range. A sharp rate cut by the RBI however may see yields move lower, given the not so unfavourable demand supply dynamics.
Gadget enthusiasts anticipate the launch of Samsung’s Note smartphone each year. The phone that once out-sized ...
If you’re not interested in shelling out ₹27,999 for the Pro, there’s a cheaper sibling that could very well ...
In September, New Delhi will host the 14th edition of the Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to the UN Convention ...
A look at the options to tackle Chennai’s — and the world’s — drinking water shortage
The exchange-traded fund will open for subscription on July 29
The scheme’s investments have the highest ratings
I currently invest in the below funds through SIPs for my future, keeping a horizon of 15-20 years: ₹2,000 ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can consider buying the stock of TVS Motor Company at current levels.
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...