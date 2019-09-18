With baggage delays becoming common, don’t travel without insurance

Where creating wealth for founders, investors is a mission
ITI Growth Opportunities, which provides seed funding for start-ups, is sector-agnostic
On Monday, an Indigo flight from Delhi to Istanbul flew without passengers’ checked-in baggage due to payload restrictions resulting from heavy winds. Though the airline would deliver the baggage, the passengers may have a long wait.
There are other situations where your baggage might not be loaded on your flight due to procedural errors and you may have to wait for more than a few days. In worst cases, baggage could even get lost. This is where travel insurance comes to your rescue.
While insurance might not replace your belongings, it can compensate you financially. So, if you are travelling abroad, make sure you have the right travel insurance that covers such baggage loss/delay, in addition to basic covers. Here is what you should know.
Coverage
Delay in receiving baggage or, worse, loss of baggage, can throw your carefully laid out plans in jeopardy, especially if you are travelling for an occasion that has a specific dressing protocol. However, if you have travel insurance, you can use the money to go on a shopping spree and replenish your wardrobe. You can buy travel insurance even a few hours before you travel.
A basic travel insurance would cover certain key medical expenses, including emergency medical expenses, personal liability expenses (covers expenses due to injury to third party or damage to the person’s property), personal accident cover, emergency medical evacuation, cash on hospitalisation, and dental treatment.
While medical cover is provided by almost all the players in the industry, it is the non-medical cover that one has to pay attention to if you want comprehensive coverage.
Non-medical cover includes payments for baggage delay, loss of baggage, loss of passport, trip delays and cancellation, repatriation of mortal remains and a hijack. In addition, there are covers for home burglary, hotel change or hotel upgrade and trip curtailment.
Premium rates vary across players, so choose the best rate with maximum coverage. For instance, flight delays are not covered by New India Assurance, while HDFC Ergo General Insurance provides up to $120 ($10 per hour) for delays beyond 12 hours.
Similarly, delay in arrival of checked-in baggage is covered by almost all players, though the coverage limits may vary. While HDFG Ergo General Insurance and Apollo Munich Health insurance offer up to $200 for delay in baggage, Reliance General Insurance and Royal Sundaram General Insurance offer $100.
Before you select your travel insurance, read the exclusions list. It will tell you what will not be covered by the insurer. Also, read the policy document carefully to understand how much of the claim will eventually be settled. For instance, if there is an accident that leads to permanent loss of hearing in both ears, insurers such as ICICI Lombard Travel Insurance pay only 75 per cent of the sum assured as part of personal accident cover. The settlement amount could vary with the insurer, but you should be aware of this gap.
There are other caveats that could be hidden in the fine-print. The insurance company deducts a certain amount before paying the claim in certain cases. In case of emergency medical expenses, for instance, some insurance companies insist on a deductible - an amount of say $100 to be borne by you.
ITI Growth Opportunities, which provides seed funding for start-ups, is sector-agnostic
Better Life Farming imparts training on a range of eco-friendly farming practices
SCERMLIND’s wearable device collects health data under various parameters during intense exercise
Digital only mobile-first neobank Yelo has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from Matrix Partners ...
Invest in safe instruments and bring down your exposure to equity
I am covered under the group life insurance policy of my employer. The sum assured is 48 months of salary, ...
A new wheat variety is to be introduced into an over-supplied market; unless the excess production is cleared ...
They have been receiving only 50 per cent of the total agriculture credit from banks
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports