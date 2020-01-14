Money & Banking

Yes Bank acquires 30 per cent stake in Reliance Power subsidiary after invocation of pledged shares

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 14, 2020 Published on January 14, 2020

File photo   -  Bloomberg

YES Bank has acquired 29.97 per cent stake in Rosa Power Supply Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Power Limited after the invocation of  pledged of shares.

Yes Bank has acquired 127,321,500 equity shares having nominal value of Rs. 10 per share. 

Rosa Power Supply Company Limited's subsidiary turnover company of Reliance Power Limited having a turnover of Rs. 2,41,462 lakh for the year ended March 31, 2019.  

The Rosa Thermal plant at Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, generated 4341 Million Units for the year ended March 31 , 2019  

Published on January 14, 2020
Yes Bank Ltd
Reliance Power Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Fund-raising: YES Bank to hold EGM on February 7