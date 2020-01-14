Yes Bank acquires 30 per cent stake in Reliance Power subsidiary after invocation of pledged shares

YES Bank has acquired 29.97 per cent stake in Rosa Power Supply Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Power Limited after the invocation of pledged of shares.

Yes Bank has acquired 127,321,500 equity shares having nominal value of Rs. 10 per share.

Rosa Power Supply Company Limited's subsidiary turnover company of Reliance Power Limited having a turnover of Rs. 2,41,462 lakh for the year ended March 31, 2019.

The Rosa Thermal plant at Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, generated 4341 Million Units for the year ended March 31 , 2019