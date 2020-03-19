YES Bank administrator reassures depositors about the safety of funds

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
With the resumption of full operations by private sector lender YES Bank, its administrator and Managing Director and CEO-designate Prashant Kumar has once again assured depositors about the safety of their money with the bank.
“We acknowledge that as our customers, you may have experienced an increased level of anxiety and apprehension owing to a temporary pause in our services.
“As a bank, we are sensitive to your concerns and financial needs, and look forward to servicing you with renewed vigour,” he said in a statement on the bank’s website. With the support from the government, the Reserve Bank of India and State Bank of India, he also stressed that the bank stands “recapitalised with reinforced liquidity and highest standards of ethics and governance”.
The bank has lost nearly ₹72,000 crore in deposits in just five months till March 5 this year and rating agencies are keeping a close watch on its liquidity position.
Both Kumar and SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar have said that the bank will not face any liquidity problems.
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
India has added problems on its plate, such as unsold BS-IV stocks
The 2020 Tata Harrier is far more refined, gets an auto gearbox and offers buyers what they’ve been asking for
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
The March futures contract of Nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been declining for the past one ...
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...