YES Bank advances edge up 3.6 per cent, deposits rise 30 per cent

Private sector lender YES Bank posted a 3.6 per cent increase in its loans and advances as on September 30, 2021, to Rs 1.72 lakh crore from Rs 1.66 lakh crore a year ago.

Of this, gross retail disbursements expanded at a much faster pace and jumped up by 126.6 per cent to Rs 8,531 crore as on September 30, 2021, compared to Rs 3,764 crore a year ago.

“The above information is provisional and being released ahead of the official announcement of the financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which is subject to approval by the audit committee of the board, the board of directors and a limited review by the statutory auditors of the bank,” YES Bank said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

The bank’s deposits also grew by 30.1 per cent to Rs 1.76 lakh crore at the end of the second quarter this fiscal, as against Rs 1.35 lakh crore a year ago. CASA deposits increased by 54.3 per cent on an annual basis to Rs 52,029 crore as on September 30, 2021.

The bank’s credit-to-deposit ratio was 97.9 per cent as on September 30, 2021, as against 122.9 per cent a year ago. The liquidity coverage ratio was 113.1 per cent at the end of the second quarter this fiscal, versus 107.3 per cent a year ago.