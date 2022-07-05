YES Bank: Advances up 14% y-o-y, deposits rise 18% y-o-y as on June 30, 2022

Private sector lender YES Bank has reported a 14 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in loans and advances and an 18.3 per cent jump in deposits on an annual basis as of June 30, 2022.

The bank’s advances grew to ₹1,86,598 crore as on June 30, 2022 from ₹1,63,654 crore a year ago. It also registered a 3.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) growth in disbursements from ₹1,81,052 crore as on March 31, 2022.

Gross retail disbursements in the first quarter of the fiscal were ₹11,431 crore more than double of ₹5,006 crore disbursed in the first quarter of the last fiscal.

The bank’s deposits also grew at a healthy pace to ₹1,93,241 crore as on June 30, 2022 from ₹1,63,295 a year ago. However, it dropped 2 per cent on a q-o-q basis from ₹1,97,192 crore as on March 31, 2022.

“With respect to deposits, daily average deposit balances in the first quarter of the fiscal have sequentially grown by 4.4 per cent on the back of sequential growth of 9.2 per cent in daily average CASA balances,” YES Bank said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.