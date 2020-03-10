Money & Banking

YES Bank enables inward IMPS, NEFT services

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 10, 2020 Published on March 10, 2020

In a significant relief to the customers of YES Bank, the private sector lender has enabled inward Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) and NEFT services.

This will allow them to clear their credit card dues as well as pay for certain loan obligations. “Inward IMPS and NEFT services have now been enabled. You can make payments towards YES Bank credit card dues and loan obligations from other bank accounts,” it said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The RBI had, on March 5, put a moratorium on the lender and capped withdrawals at ₹50,000 per depositor. Since then, the bank has been trying to restore normalcy.

